ABC Reportedly Moving Forward with 'Bachelorette' Season Featuring Allegedly Abusive Starlet

ABC could be bringing the next season of “The Bachelorette” to TV next month, according to a new report.

The season, which features Taylor Frankie Paul, has been in limbo since March, but now shows signs of life, according to TMZ.

The site’s best guess was that a mid-July debut is likely.

However, the site noted, “final plans are not yet locked.”

ABC decided it might be a good idea not to air the season as planned in March after a video was made public showing Paul throwing metal barstools at her ex, Dakota Mortensen.

Production on Paul’s other reality show, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” also hit the pause button as concerns grew over the relationship between Paul and Mortensen.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” a Disney Entertainment Television representative said at the time season 22 was put on ice, according to People.

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In the video, which was from 2023, Mortensen recorded Paul’s escapades, saying at one point, “this is called physical abuse.”

“Your daughter just got hit in the head by a metal chair,” he said at one time, noting Paul’s daughter, Indy, was in the room during the fight.

Paul was arrested in 2023 for alleged domestic violence, with charges to be dismissed assuming compliance with conditions set by the court.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Frankie Paul’s “Bachelorette” targeted to run on ABC next month. Details: https://t.co/1eb2kL1t60 pic.twitter.com/7fIcagPIPn — TMZ (@TMZ) June 24, 2026

Since then, TMZ wrote, Paul has been trying to stress in social media posts that she has changed her ways, an attempt at image repair that ABC executives have noticed.

As noted by the Palm Beach Post, in May, Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve predicted the show might surface in the summer.

“Considering we now know there’s going to be a ‘Bachelor’ season that will probably film in September through November and go back to their normal schedule, I would think they’d want Taylor Frankie Paul’s season to be done airing by the time the next Bachelor season starts,” Reality Steve said.

On June 1, a Salt Lake City judge ruled that Paul can have unsupervised, overnight visitation with Ever, her 2-year-old son by Mortensen.

The judge also continued mutual restraining orders, barring Mortensen and Paul from “making disparaging remarks of one another.”

The order requires they get no closer than 100 feet from one another.

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