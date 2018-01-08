Actress Calls Out ‘Hollywood Fakery’ After Stars Wear Black to Golden Globes

Early Harvey Weinstein accuser actress Rose McGowan was not impressed with the many celebrities who chose to wear black to show solidarity with the #MeToo movement, aimed at raising awareness about sexual harassment.

The 44-year-old star of the television show “Charmed” accused Weinstein of raping her in the 1990s, People reported.

“I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I have been maligned and you know what? I’m just like you,” McGowan said in October. “What happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in society and it cannot stand and it will not stand.”

In December, McGowan first expressed her feelings about the planned “silent protest” for the Golden Globes.

“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest,” she wrote on Twitter, referring to Weinstein.

“YOUR SILENCE is THE problem,” McGowan continued. “You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa,” she added, referencing the fashion line owned by Weinstein’s estranged wife Georgina Chapman.

And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, .@AsiaArgento #RoseArmy https://t.co/9e0938y5sI — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 8, 2018

On Sunday, McGowan responded to a tweet by Italian actress Asia Argento, who also accused Weinstein of sexual harassment. She reportedly worked with the New York City Police Department in 2015 to record Weinstein making unwanted sexual advances and admit to groping her.

“No one should forget that you were the first one who broke the silence,” Argento wrote.

“Anyone who tries to diminish your work is a troll and an enemy of the movement. You gave me the courage to speak out. I am on your side until I die,” she added.

McGowan replied, “And I love all of you who’ve been there since the beginning and to those who’ll join along the journey. We’ve only just begun.”

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who dedicated a portion of acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes to speaking about against sexual harassment, was accused in November of being a Weinstein enabler.

As reported by The Western Journal, British actress Kadian Noble said that Weinstein used Winfrey actress Naomi Campbell and to fool her into believing he would further her acting career.

Noble had met Weinstein in 2014 at a British Academy Film Awards after-party.

There, Weinstein allegedly introduced Noble to Winfrey and Campbell, before telling Noble that he had an interest in her acting ability.

Noble claimed to have been impressed by Weinstein after she witnessed Oprah “swinging off his arm.”

The actress recounted that instead of helping her career he only wanted to have sex with her.

