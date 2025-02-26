Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, 39, Found Dead in New York City

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, who starred in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Gossip Girl,” is dead at the age of 39.

Page Six reported that Trachtenberg’s mother discovered her daughter’s body at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday in the luxury apartment complex in Manhattan where she lived.

The New York Post said first responders were summoned to the building by a report of a woman suffering from cardiac arrest. Police said they found her “unconscious and unresponsive.”

The Post reported that, according to sources it did not name, Tractenberg underwent a liver transplant in the past year. The sources said that rejection of the organ could have taken place.

Her death is considered due to natural causes, and is not suspicious, police said. New York City’s medical examiner will issue an official cause of death.

“It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss,” Trachtenberg’s representative, Gary Mantoosh, said.

In recent months, photos that Trachtenberg posted on social media stirred concerns for her health, but she responded by saying she was healthy.

In “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” Trachtenberg played the character of Dawn Summers, the sister of the show’s title character. She was in 66 episodes of the show between 200 and 2003, according to NBC.

“Michelle touched a generation of television fans throughout her career, including in her unforgettable role as the independent and strong-willed Dawn Summers in ‘Buffy,’ ” 20th Century Fox Television, which produced the show, said in a statement.

“She brought depth, heart, and authenticity to every performance and will be remembered for her remarkable talent. Our sincere condolences go out to her family and friends — she will be deeply missed,” the statement said,

From 2008 to 2013, Trachtenberg played Georgina Sparks in 28 episodes of “Gossip Girl.”

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. Michelle was so funny, kind, and talented,” a joint statement of “Gossip Girl” creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage said.

“Her portrayal of Georgina Sparks was an iconic fan favorite, and grew from a one season villain to a beloved character who returned over the course of six seasons. She was a delight to have on set and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with her family,” the statement said.

Trachtenberg made commercials at the age of 3 and was 9 years old when she appeared on “The Adventures of Pete & Pete.” In 1996, at age 10, she landed the title role in the film “Harriet the Spy,” according to Variety.

