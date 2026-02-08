Share
Police use water cannons and tear gas to drive away protesters during a protest over the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics on Feb. 7, 2026, in Milan, Italy.
Police use water cannons and tear gas to drive away protesters during a protest over the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics on Feb. 7, 2026, in Milan, Italy. (Alessandro Levati / Getty Images)

Agitators Sabotage Winter Olympics Opening, Throw Fireworks as Police Fight Back with Water Cannon, Tear Gas

 By Jack Davis  February 7, 2026 at 9:08pm
Protests and sabotage marked the opening of the Winter Olympics in Milan as Italian police used water cannons and tear gas to beat back demonstrators.

The Olympics opened Friday, but after the ceremony was done, thousands of protesters took to the streets, according to the New York Post.

Agitators had a litany of causes, among them a rule change that banned men from competing as women.

Some of the marchers were protesting on behalf of the Palestinian cause.

Flares and fireworks lit up the streets are marchers set them off against police.

The New York Post reported that the crowd during the five hours of demonstrations reached 5,000 people. Five of them were arrested.

“Long live working-class neighborhoods,” one banner said, while another added, “Homes for families, uniforms out of neighborhoods.”

“These Games are built as a major event based on useless projects, concrete construction, and exploitation of precarious labor, which will not benefit the working classes,” protestor Mattia Scolari said.

“We are here to protest a development model based on speculation and the lowering of labor protection,” Scolari added.

Activists said the environment was a loser in the Games.

“The Games are no longer sustainable from an environmental or a social point of view, their time is up,” Francesca Missana, 29, said, according to France 24.

Protesters also objected to the decision to cut down trees to make room for the bobsled track.

Later Saturday, attacks on rail lines linking the various Olympic sites snarled travel, according to the Daily Mail.

Parts of the rail lines were shut down for several hours.

The Italian Transport Ministry said the attacks were of “unprecedented seriousness” as other protesters tried to storm a road leading to an Olympic venue.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
