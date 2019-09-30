SECTIONS
Al-Shabab Terrorists Launch Attack on US Military Base in Africa

By Randy DeSoto
Published September 30, 2019 at 11:11am
The Islamic terrorist group Al-Shabab attacked a base housing U.S. military personnel with multiple car bombs in Somalia on Monday.

Donald Yamamoto, U.S. ambassador to Somalia, confirmed in a statement Monday’s attack at Baledogle Airfield, about 60 miles northwest of the capital of Mogadishu.

Yamamoto praised the actions of the Somali security forces guarding the military base.

“The security forces stopped this ultimately failed attack due to their alertness and swift response, not allowing the attackers to breach the outer defensive perimeters of the base,” the ambassador said.

“We are thankful that there were no SNA causalities between the multiple attacks,” he added.

Yamamoto said that the attack “demonstrates al-Shabaab violently opposes progress towards peace and prosperity in Somalia.”

CBS News reported al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Do you think the U.S. military should be engaged in Africa?

According to the news outlet, the U.S. military uses the Baledogle Airfield to conduct drone strikes against the extremist Islamic group.

U.S. Africa Command confirmed a strike about two weeks ago in support of Somali forces, who came under attack by al-Shabab militants.

AFRICOM has yet to comment on Monday’s attack.

Reuters reported that U.S. special forces also train Somali commandos at the base.

Local police told Reuters two vehicle-borne bombs detonated as part of the attack.

“Two suicide car bombs … tried to attack Baledogle airport but they detonated outside the airport gate,” police Major Abdullahi Nur said.

The bomb detonations were reportedly followed by small arms fire in the area.

Al-Shabab claimed it breached the outer perimeter of the base, but Somali police denied this happened.

In addition to the strikes against Baledogle, a separate roadside bomb attack targeted an Italian military convoy operating as part of U.N. peacekeeping forces in the country.

A Reuters journalist reported seeing a “seriously damaged” armored vehicle with an Italian flag insignia on it.

Al-Shabab is seeking to overthrow the weak U.N.-backed Somali government and establish Islamic law over the country.

