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Alert: Impeachment Articles Filed Against Obama Judge for Trying to 'Force Mass Migration from Somalia'

 By Samuel Short  August 5, 2026 at 2:40pm
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We hear about Articles of Impeachment being filed against presidents regularly, almost ad nauseam, often as more of a political stunt than an actual effort to remove an executive.

But what about the judicial branch? These federally appointed judges serve in critical roles for life. Would impeachment be a viable avenue in combating liberal judicial activism?

Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles believes so. As reported by Just The News Monday, Ogles has filed articles against U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, an appointee of former President Barack Obama.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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