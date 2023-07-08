Share
News
In this photo illustration, the logo of the social media application Threads is displayed on Google Play. Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has officially launched Threads, Instagram's text-based conversation app, to compete with Elon Musk's social network, Twitter.
In this photo illustration, the logo of the social media application Threads is displayed on Google Play. Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has officially launched Threads, Instagram's text-based conversation app, to compete with Elon Musk's social network, Twitter. (Chesnot / Getty Images)

Alert: New Threads App Secretly Collects All Your Highly Sensitive Data – Even Search History

 By Jack Davis  July 8, 2023 at 11:01am
Share

Meta’s new Threads app is drawing warnings for its policies that allow vast collection of users’ data.

The website TechCrunch said the app “already looks like a privacy nightmare.”

“Information about your company, your role on your team, your job history, and your performance evaluations may be collected and sent to third parties,” the website Quartz noted in assessing factors that might keep the app from being deployed in Europe.

Trending:
'Dr.' Jill Biden Touts Joe as 'Education President,' Gets Immediately Slapped Down by Dismal Report Card

The site also warned that Threads can collect information about “sexual orientation, race and ethnicity, biometric data, trade union membership, pregnancy status, politics, and religious beliefs.”

“This data may potentially be sent to ‘service providers’ and ‘analytics partners,’ which is often code for third-party advertising and marketing firms,” the site warned.

Fox News said the app will also prowl  “Photos and Video” as well as “Voice or sound recordings, music files and other audio files.”

Should Congress pass legislation to better protect consumers against Big Tech snooping?

Tech Crunch added to the list by noting that Threads will collect “health and financial data, precise location, browsing history, contacts, search history and other sensitive information.”

The site said that because Meta “makes its money from tracking and profiling web users to sell their attention via its behavioral advertising microtargeting tools” the lack of privacy “is hardly surprising.”

Related:
'Cheating': Elon Musk Sends Letter to Meta After Discovering Their Dirty Trick

“Similar to Meta’s other products like Facebook and Instagram, it appears that Threads will earn revenue via data harvesting and surveillance capitalism,” online privacy expert Mark Weinstein said, according to CBC.

Weinstein said by integrating Threads with Instagram, the app has a chance to surpass Twitter “albeit while collecting mass data troves on its users.”

Yahoo noted that trying to manage what Threads collect could impact the app’s performance.

The CBC report noted that the only way to delete a Threads account is to delete the Instagram count that it was created from.

TechCrunch suggested Meta might have a hard time getting the app launched in European Union nations due to privacy rules in its member nations.

The site noted that Meta has been fined almost $1.3 billion for sending data from EU users to the United States for processing.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Alert: New Threads App Secretly Collects All Your Highly Sensitive Data – Even Search History
Biden Repeats 'Misleading' Claim That Even Left-Leading WaPo Has Called Him On – 'Bottomless Pinocchio'
End Times-Like Massive Dust Cloud Headed Straight for US – May Dim Sun & Cause Red Skies
DeSantis Reveals Debate Decision - Only 5 Candidates Qualify for the Event
Greta Thunberg May Be Headed to Jail for What She Was Charged With
See more...

Conversation