Alleged Brother of 'Ilhan Omar' Gave Non-Answer to Marriage Question Eerily Similar to Her 'Not to My Knowledge' Debacle

When it comes to telling the truth, Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s second husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, appears to be as honest as she is.

Let’s be clear: It’s an established fact that Omar married Elmi, a British citizen, in 2009 and then divorced him in 2017. This is officially in the books, folks.

Yet when Alpha News, a media outlet based out of Minnesota, asked Elmi about his marriage to Omar 10 years ago, he acted as clueless and shocked as a deer caught in a Subaru’s headlights.

“No way am I affiliated with anyone in your articles,” he replied via email in August 2016, blatantly attempting to distance himself from his then-wife.

Prior to contacting Elmi back in 2016, Alpha News ran multiple stories about Omar ahead of her election battle that fall for a seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives. The stories included details about her sham marriage.

“Nor do I recall being married to anyone,” Elmi continued. “At least, from what I remember.”

Excuse me?

Now this was 2016, so he was still married to her at the time. Yet he suddenly couldn’t recall that he was married? Got amnesia there, pal?

No, what he had wasn’t amnesia; it was lies.

He had lies galore, just like his partner in crime, Omar, who evidently was taking notes from him — as she would go on to spout a similar dose of balderdash 10 years later.

Appearing on MS NOW on Oct. 21, Omar was asked point-blank by host Chris Hayes whether she’s related to Elmi.

“Not to my knowledge,” she replied.

Ilhan Omar denies that she married her brother: “Not to my knowledge.” https://t.co/uxRq3i08zP — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 22, 2026

Like sister, like brother…

Seriously, her response on Wednesday was a near picture-perfect reprise of the response her former husband gave 10 years earlier.

And new evidence strongly suggests that, like her former husband’s response, her words to Hayes were also total and unadulterated bull.

The evidence includes a confirmation that Omar’s father was named Nur Said Elmi Mohamed and that Omar herself is reportedly named Ilhan Nur Said Elmi.

Back in 2016, Alpha News responded to Elmi’s email by firing off another message asking him whether pictures the outlet had of him — including one of him standing alongside Omar — were real.

Do you believe Ilhan Omar and her former husband are telling the truth about their marriage? Yes, they are honest No, they are lying Undecided Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, they are honest 0% (0 votes) No, they are lying 100% (1 vote) Undecided 0% (0 votes)

“Yes — both photographs are of me,” he replied by email. “And they are both taken at various events that I go to from time to time.”

Congratulations on finally telling the truth for once in your life.

But as usual, he couldn’t help but return to fibbing again.

“I can’t even begin to recall who those people are, to be honest,” his email reply continued. “I’m sure we were introduced, but I wasn’t even aware that the picture existed.”

We know for a fact that they were married and knew each other. And according to some theories, we suspect that the reason they got married in the first place was so Elmi could fraudulently obtain a green card.

The evidence proves the long-held allegation that Omar attempted to help her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, qualify for a green card by marrying him in 2009 https://t.co/6bwv9YL6vt — ChjpDip (@DipChjp) October 20, 2026

Theories aside, what we know for certain is that Omar and her ilk — including her former spouse — are all a bunch of shameless liars who will not hesitate for a second to tell even the most easily debunked tall tales.

Shame on them! But shame on us too for allowing them into our country to begin with. We should have known better — much better.

America is the home of the brave, not the home of lying, degenerate incest enthusiasts.

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