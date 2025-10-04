Amb. Huckabee Celebrates 50 Years Since God Began Miracle to Save His Wife's Life, Legs, and Ability to Have Children

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee marked an extraordinary anniversary of faith and healing this week.

On Monday, Huckabee shared on X that it had been 50 years since doctors discovered his wife Janet faced what appeared to be a terminal diagnosis.

“Today marks 50 yrs exactly when [Janet Huckabee] & I faced an unexpected challenge,” Huckabee wrote.

The couple had been married for only a year. Janet had left college to work as a dental assistant, so Huckabee could finish school.

Today marks 50 yrs exactly when @janethuckabee & I faced an unexpected challenge. After getting married in May of 1974, I was in my final yr of college and Janet left college to work full-time with the plan for her to finish once I did. We couldn’t afford to both go at same… — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 29, 2025

She began to experience severe back pain that doctors at first thought it was a disc problem.

An orthopedic surgeon scheduled surgery for a “textbook case” of a slipped disc. But the day before, the truth was revealed.

“The doctor came and his face was as white as his lab coat,” Huckabee wrote. “He told me that Janet wouldn’t be having the surgery because she didn’t have a disc problem.”

Instead, she had a tumor inside her spinal canal. A neurosurgeon told the couple the growth was likely malignant and “terminal.”

The only hope was surgery, but doctors warned that removing the tumor could sever her spinal cord and leave her paraplegic.

On Sept. 29, 1975, Dr. Thomas Fletcher operated. Huckabee recalled watching for any sign of movement in her toes. That evening, there was hope.

“People from everywhere let us know they were praying. And they truly were,” Huckabee said.

Radiation followed. Doctors told them the treatment would likely destroy Janet’s ability to have children.

But God had other plans.

“The following year, in November of 1976, we had our firstborn, a son,” Huckabee wrote. A second son and a daughter followed.

Today, the Huckabees have three grown children — including Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders — and seven grandchildren.

“September 29 is just another day for most people. But for us, it’s a HOLY day,” Huckabee said.

The ambassador’s story is a beautiful reminder of God’s grace, which is constant even in trials.

It is also a testimony that faith, prayer, and perseverance bring miracles, which sometimes require us to let go and let God.

As Huckabee said, “I don’t have a clue about the future, but because of having lived the past, I am certain that whatever challenges come, God is still good…all the time!”

