Share
Commentary
Then-Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee and his wife, Janet Huckabee, arrive at a post-primary campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina, on Jan. 19, 2008.
Commentary
Then-Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee and his wife, Janet Huckabee, arrive at a post-primary campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina, on Jan. 19, 2008. (Eric Thayer / Getty Images)

Amb. Huckabee Celebrates 50 Years Since God Began Miracle to Save His Wife's Life, Legs, and Ability to Have Children

 By Johnathan Jones  October 4, 2025 at 3:00am
Share

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee marked an extraordinary anniversary of faith and healing this week.

On Monday, Huckabee shared on X that it had been 50 years since doctors discovered his wife Janet faced what appeared to be a terminal diagnosis.

“Today marks 50 yrs exactly when [Janet Huckabee] & I faced an unexpected challenge,” Huckabee wrote.

The couple had been married for only a year. Janet had left college to work as a dental assistant, so Huckabee could finish school.

She began to experience severe back pain that doctors at first thought it was a disc problem.

An orthopedic surgeon scheduled surgery for a “textbook case” of a slipped disc. But the day before, the truth was revealed.

“The doctor came and his face was as white as his lab coat,” Huckabee wrote. “He told me that Janet wouldn’t be having the surgery because she didn’t have a disc problem.”

Instead, she had a tumor inside her spinal canal. A neurosurgeon told the couple the growth was likely malignant and “terminal.”

Would Sarah Huckabee Sanders make a good presidential candidate?

The only hope was surgery, but doctors warned that removing the tumor could sever her spinal cord and leave her paraplegic.

On Sept. 29, 1975, Dr. Thomas Fletcher operated. Huckabee recalled watching for any sign of movement in her toes. That evening, there was hope.

“People from everywhere let us know they were praying. And they truly were,” Huckabee said.

Radiation followed. Doctors told them the treatment would likely destroy Janet’s ability to have children.

But God had other plans.

Related:
Watch: The Priceless Look on Huckabee's Face When Netanyahu Hands Trump Nobel Prize Nomination

“The following year, in November of 1976, we had our firstborn, a son,” Huckabee wrote. A second son and a daughter followed.

Today, the Huckabees have three grown children — including Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders — and seven grandchildren.

“September 29 is just another day for most people. But for us, it’s a HOLY day,” Huckabee said.

The ambassador’s story is a beautiful reminder of God’s grace, which is constant even in trials.

It is also a testimony that faith, prayer, and perseverance bring miracles, which sometimes require us to let go and let God.

As Huckabee said, “I don’t have a clue about the future, but because of having lived the past, I am certain that whatever challenges come, God is still good…all the time!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Amb. Huckabee Celebrates 50 Years Since God Began Miracle to Save His Wife's Life, Legs, and Ability to Have Children
Second Amendment Victory: Federal Court Overturns Post Office Gun Ban Dealing Massive Blow to Liberal Agenda
Arkansas AG Nabs Noncitizens from Nigeria, Cuba, Kazakhstan Accused of Voting in 2024
Former Dem Virginia Legislature Hopeful Known for Streaming Sex Acts Arrested in Domestic Violence Case
Tim Walz Says He Let Kamala Harris Down During 2024 Campaign: 'I Warned Them'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation