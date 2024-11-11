Stephen Miller, who has echoed President-elect Donald Trump’s call for reforming America’s immigration system and deporting illegal immigrants, will join Trump’s administration, according to new reports.

Miller will become deputy chief of staff for policy, according to CNN.

“This is another fantastic pick by the president,” Vice President-elect Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio posted on X.

This is another fantastic pick by the president. Congrats @StephenM! https://t.co/2kQCmbcRy3 — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 11, 2024

The Trump transition team did not make any official announcement of the pick, nor would it comment on the reports that Miller was picked.

Miller would join former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Tom Homan, who Trump has said will be his “border czar.”

In a recent interview, Miller said he would enact Trump’s call to deport illegal immigrants.

Deportations, Miller said, “ begin on Inauguration Day, as soon as he takes the oath of office.”

Last year, Miller said Trump would take whatever drastic steps were necessary.

“Any activists who doubt President Trump’s resolve in the slightest are making a drastic error: Trump will unleash the vast arsenal of federal powers to implement the most spectacular migration crackdown,” Miller said then.

NEW: Donald Trump is expected to announce Stephen Miller as his deputy chief of staff for policy, according to CNN. Miller is a strong advocate for a secure border and has repeatedly called for mass deportations. Miller says he hopes to see deportations increase by 10x to over… pic.twitter.com/9gSFO7vcXc — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 11, 2024

In the aftermath of his decisive election, Trump said controlling the border and ridding America of criminal illegal immigrants are among his major priorities.

“We obviously have to make the border strong and powerful and, and we have to — at the same time, we want people to come into our country,” he said Thursday, according to NBC.

“And you know, I’m not somebody that says, ‘No, you can’t come in.’ We want people to come in,” he said.

Trump said he will spend what is needed to carry out his deportation plans.

“It’s not a question of a price tag. It’s not — really, we have no choice. When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here. There is no price tag,” he said.

Trump said voters “want to have borders, and they like people coming in, but they have to come in with love for the country. They have to come in legally.”

