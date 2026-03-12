Anti-Abortion Advocate Notches Legal Victory for Free Expression

Zachary Hebb, a Christian anti-abortion advocate in Asheville, North Carolina, reached a settlement with the city on Tuesday allowing him to use sound amplification as he works to save babies.

According to a case summary from First Liberty, which provided him with legal representation, Hebb “offers tangible aid for keeping babies, informs listeners about adoption, and shares his Christian faith” through sound amplification.

“He does all this at an appropriate volume level in a conversational tone, just loud enough to be heard,” the organization made clear.

But the city government changed its sound ordinances to deal with other types of noise concerns — and in a meeting with a representative from Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, a member of the city council proposed an amplification ban outside of abortion facilities.

The city approved the policy, creating a “buffer zone” around the facility at which Hebb ministers, effectively “cancelling Hebb’s speech from being heard.”

But the March 3 settlement allows Hebb to resume his use of noise amplification.

“Now, the city has amended its ordinance to allow amplified speech up to that which is clearly audible 150 feet away from a device, ensuring Hebb and others can be heard by those walking into and around the center,” First Liberty said in a release.

Nate Kellum, senior counsel for First Liberty Institute, celebrated the development.

“We are thrilled Mr. Hebb will now have the opportunity to effectively and winsomely share his pro-life message outside Asheville’s abortion center,” he remarked.

“It is paramount, now more than ever, that we protect the right of each American to freely express their faith and beliefs in the public square.”

The organization — which was joined by the Thomas More Society in representing Hebb — further outlined the Christian convictions that prompt Hebb to minister outside of the facility.

“Zachary Hebb believes that abortion is the wrongful killing of human life,” the group said.

It’s a stance he is “compelled to share with others, especially individuals visiting the Asheville Health Center.”

