Antifa-Linked Man Arrested, Suspected in Twisted Knife Attacks on Multiple Women

Police in Portland, Oregon, have arrested a man with reported links to antifa in connection with several assaults on women.

Christopher Luchini was arrested Tuesday at a grocery store where he works, according to a news release from Portland police.

Police said the arrest capped an investigation into at least four assaults on young women that took place between Jan. 12 and Feb. 7. Police believed all the attacks were conducted by the same person.

Three women were injured and required hospitalization, while the fourth escaped without injury.

Police said that a search warrant served on Luchini’s property turned up evidence connecting him with the attacks.

Luchini was charged with three counts of assault in the second degree, one count of attempted assault in the second degree and four counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The suspect was being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Do you believe antifa is a terrorist organization? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (12 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Police believe there could be more victims who did not report their attacks and are urging the public to contact them if they experienced an assault in the Central Eastside district of the city in the timeframe of the other attacks.

According to the Post Millennial, Luchini has connections to the Civil Liberties Defense Center, a legal group that has supported antifa activists.

Radical #Portland leftist Christopher Luchini has been arrested for allegedly carrying out a series of bladed attacks in Portland involving at least 4 victims. 3 women were slashed up. He is connected to #Antifa legal group @CLDC. https://t.co/XMbgShoBy4 https://t.co/qzM7rnvR5u pic.twitter.com/KgK1EWJLNv — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 15, 2023

A victim who was identified only by her first name of Tu-Nhi told KGW that she was attacked on the night of Jan. 30 after a yoga class.

“He tapped me on the shoulder from behind. I think the knife was inside his sleeve, so he just kind of cut me down the shoulder,” she said.

She said she needed stitches to close the four- to five-inch gash she suffered.

“I’m pretty traumatized,” she said.

Multnomah County lists Luchini as a member of its youth commission.

“I believe we can make a positive difference in our community,” he said.

“My goal is to be on the sustainability committee to work on Transit Justice and Environmental Justice Issues.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.