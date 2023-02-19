Parler Share
Antifa-Linked Man Arrested, Suspected in Twisted Knife Attacks on Multiple Women

 By Jack Davis  February 19, 2023 at 9:20am
Police in Portland, Oregon, have arrested a man with reported links to antifa in connection with several assaults on women.

Christopher Luchini was arrested Tuesday at a grocery store where he works, according to a news release from Portland police.

Police said the arrest capped an investigation into at least four assaults on young women that took place between Jan. 12 and Feb. 7. Police believed all the attacks were conducted by the same person.

Three women were injured and required hospitalization, while the fourth escaped without injury.

Police said that a search warrant served on Luchini’s property turned up evidence connecting him with the attacks.

Luchini was charged with three counts of assault in the second degree, one count of attempted assault in the second degree and four counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The suspect was being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Police believe there could be more victims who did not report their attacks and are urging the public to contact them if they experienced an assault in the Central Eastside district of the city in the timeframe of the other attacks.

According to the Post Millennial, Luchini has connections to the Civil Liberties Defense Center, a legal group that has supported antifa activists.

A victim who was identified only by her first name of Tu-Nhi told KGW that she was attacked on the night of Jan. 30 after a yoga class.

“He tapped me on the shoulder from behind. I think the knife was inside his sleeve, so he just kind of cut me down the shoulder,” she said.

She said she needed stitches to close the four- to five-inch gash she suffered.

“I’m pretty traumatized,” she said.

Multnomah County lists Luchini as a member of its youth commission.

“I believe we can make a positive difference in our community,” he said.

“My goal is to be on the sustainability committee to work on Transit Justice and Environmental Justice Issues.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
