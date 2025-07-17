AOC Gives Her Latest Take on Mamdani After Getting Info 'Straight From the Source' at DC Meeting

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other House Democrats praised mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani after a breakfast meeting with him on Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez hosted the closed-door breakfast in Washington, D.C., attempting to allay the party’s concerns about the Muslim socialist, according to The City, a New York newspaper.

“I think it was a really positive meeting,” Ocasio-Cortez told Fox News Digital regarding the Communication and Organizing Skillshare Breakfast.

“It’s just important for folks to meet people in person, kick the tires, and talk to them themselves,” the “Squad” leader said.

Mamdani has refused to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada” and has vowed to defy Immigration and Customs Enforcement if he is elected in November — views that have drawn reluctant support and skepticism from the Democratic Party.

But Ocasio-Cortez continues to defend the mayoral candidate, whom President Donald Trump has called a communist.

“I always think that the best approach to these things is to hear directly from the person themselves, instead of whatever the media static is,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “If anyone has any reservations, I think it’s important to meet and hear it straight from the source, and make a determination from there.”

Other Democrats also lauded the outcome of the breakfast, The Hill reported.

“I think it’s hard not to be won over, because it’s the combination of his authenticity, his smarts, and his commitment to lifting up working people, and making life better for real folks,” Washington Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal said after the breakfast.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D) calls Muslim Socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani “authentic” and “inspiring.” Just to remind everyone, Mamdani wants to:

-Defund the police

-Kick “fascist” ICE out of New York

-Release all the criminals from prison

-Not prosecute crime… pic.twitter.com/1FHAEIqOC9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 16, 2025

“@ZohranKMamdani got an energetic and welcoming reception in DC this morning. Huge thanks to @AOC for organizing the breakfast. Proud of our Democratic nominee for NYC Mayor. Let’s win!” California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia wrote on the social media platform X.

.@ZohranKMamdani got an energetic and welcoming reception in DC this morning. Huge thanks to @AOC for organizing the breakfast. Proud of our Democratic nominee for NYC Mayor. Let’s win! — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) July 16, 2025

Other Democrats who attended the breakfast remained apprehensive.

“I don’t think higher taxes, anti-job creating socialism, and an acceptance of antisemitic rhetoric is the right direction for America,” New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer reacted, according to The Hill.

“That said, I am always open to learning how I can reach more people with my commonsense, problem-solving approach,” he said.

Top Democratic leaders, such as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, still have not endorsed Mamdani, despite his winning the Democratic mayoral nomination, Fox News reported.

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has not endorsed Mamdani either, signaling her opposition to his “tax the rich” plan, the New York Post reported.

“I’ve spoken to hundreds of business leaders saying, ‘Listen, nothing is going to happen to this city without me being aware of it and involved in it.’ So don’t talk about packing up and leaving and all these other overreactions,” Hochul said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, according to the Post.

“I’ve become the therapist in chief, it seems. So I’m saying to everybody, ‘We’re going be okay.’ Maybe it’s the mom in me. I know how to calm down situations and we’ll get through this,” Hochul said.

