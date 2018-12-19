16 crew rescued from cargo ship that ran aground off Turkey

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish coastal emergency teams have rescued 16 crew members from a cargo ship that ran aground off the Black Sea coast of Sile in a dramatic operation that lasted several hours.

The Comoros-flagged ship, Natalia, ran aground in rough seas early Wednesday en route to Istanbul from Russia.

Video footage of the rescue operation showed crew members being brought to safety one-by-one with the help of a winch system extended from the shore as high waves battered the ship. At least one crew member was seen holding a suitcase while being pulled to shore.

Divers and ambulances were on standby throughout the rescue operation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.