Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

2 Killed, 1 Missing After Explosion at Veterans Hospital

An apparent steam explosion in a maintenance building at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut killed two people on Nov. 13, 2020, and a third person is missing.@nypost / TwitterAn apparent steam explosion in a maintenance building at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut killed two people on Nov. 13, 2020, and a third person is missing. (@nypost / Twitter)

By The Associated Press
Published November 13, 2020 at 7:39am
P Share Print

An apparent steam explosion in a maintenance building at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut killed two people on Friday, and a third person is missing, officials said.

“We received a report this morning that an explosion occurred at the West Haven campus of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System that resulted in two deaths in a non-patient care area,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement.

“Neither of the victims were VA patients and patient care was not affected. Emergency personnel are on the scene,” the statement said.

“Our prayers are with the families of the victims of this explosion.”

TRENDING: Major Red Flag Pops Up About Woman Running Philly Elections

Max Reiss, a spokesman for Gov. Ned Lamont, said a third person was missing.

West Haven firefighters described it as a “steam explosion” at a facilities building a short distance from the hospital, their union said in a Facebook post.

State and federal investigators responded, according to Brian Foley, a top aide to state Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella.

He cited “an explosion type incident” with “serious injuries.”

The area of the campus where the blast happened was taped off by late Friday morning, but people were being allowed to enter and exit the main hospital building.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is looking into what happened, spokesperson Jim Lally said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







2 Killed, 1 Missing After Explosion at Veterans Hospital
Full Hand Count of Neck-and-Neck Presidential Race Underway in Georgia
Ex-Prof at American Universities Faces Jail Time in Scheme To Hand Over Research to China
DOJ Finds No Misconduct in Controversial Plea Deal That Let Jeffrey Epstein Walk Free
Trump Admin Announces Agreement with Drug Stores To Distribute Free COVID Vaccines
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×