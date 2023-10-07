Share
News

Teens Indicted on Murder Charges in Hit-and-Run Death of Retired Police Chief

 By The Associated Press  October 6, 2023 at 6:23pm
Two teenagers were indicted Friday and charged as adults with several felonies, including murder and auto theft, after allegedly recording the moment they targeted and fatally struck a bicyclist in a Las Vegas hit-and-run.

Police said they have connected the teens, who were 17 and 16 at the time, to at least three hit-and-run incidents the morning of Aug. 14. The indictment expands on the charges the teens already were facing.

The Associated Press is not naming the teens because of their age at the time of the alleged crimes.

Messages seeking comment that were left late Friday with the teens’ attorneys, P. David Westbrook and Daniel Hill, were not immediately returned.

The alleged hit-and-run incidents include the crash that killed cyclist Andreas “Andy” Probst, a 64-year-old retired police chief from the city of Bell, California — outside of Los Angeles — who was pedaling along the side of a road when he was hit.

The video recording, shot from the front passenger seat of an allegedly stolen vehicle, shows the vehicle approaching Probst from behind on an otherwise traffic-free road.

Male voices can be heard laughing as the vehicle steers toward Probst and rams the bicycle. Probst is thrown backward across the hood and into the windshield. He then is seen on the ground next to the curb.

Along with murder charges, the teens were indicted on charges of battery, attempted murder and residential burglary, and multiple counts of automobile grand larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The younger teen also was indicted on a charge of possessing burglary tools.

Is violent crime out of control in U.S. cities?

Under Nevada law, the most severe sentence the teens could receive on the murder charge, if convicted, is 20 years to life in state prison, not the death penalty. That’s because they were not 18 at the time they were accused of the crimes. One of the teens has since turned 18.

Both teenagers are in custody without bail.

