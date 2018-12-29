Anak Krakatau volcano now a quarter of its pre-eruption size

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Scientists say Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano island, which erupted and collapsed a week ago triggering a deadly tsunami, is now only about a quarter of its pre-eruption size.

Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation says Anak Krakatau now has a volume of 40-70 million cubic meters and lost 150-180 million cubic meters of volume since the Dec. 22 eruption and tsunami.

The analysis shows the scale of the island’s collapse, shedding light on the power of the tsunami that affected more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) of coastline in Sumatra and Java. More than 420 people died.

The center says the crater peak was 110 meters (360 feet) high as of Friday compared with 338 meters (1,108 feet) in September.

