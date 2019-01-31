Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer team up for new show ‘Flack’

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer first got together professionally and personally on “True Blood.”

Now they’re working together again, except she’s the star and executive producer and he’s strictly an off-camera boss.

Paquin plays an expert publicity maven in “Flack” debuting Feb. 21. Moyer is an executive producer on the six-episode Pop series.

The couple, who married in 2010 and have two children together, share a production company.

“We were looking for material to develop,” Paquin told a TV critics’ gathering Wednesday. “Two, three scripts showed up and we literally couldn’t stop reading them.”

The project took five years to get on television. Then Moyer was off in Atlanta shooting Fox’s “The Gifted,” leaving him unable to be as involved as he normally would.

