AP source: Broncos pick Vic Fangio as new head coach

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Denver Broncos general manager John Elway has decided on Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as his new head coach.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team hadn’t announced the hiring.

Fangio has spent 34 years as an assistant, including two years in the old USFL, but has never been a head coach at any level.

Fangio, who turns 61 in August, is the oldest of the five candidates Elway interviewed to replace Vance Joseph, whom he fired after the Broncos went 11-21 in his two seasons.

___

TRENDING: Second Dead Body Turns Up at Home of Clinton-Obama Megadonor

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.