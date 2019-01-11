AP source: LeMahieu, Yankees nearing 2-year deal

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Gold Glove-winning free-agent second baseman D.J. LeMahieu and the Yankees are nearing agreement on a two-year contract, a deal that would appear to eliminate New York as a destination for Manny Machado.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because no agreement had been announced.

The 30-year-old LeMahieu spent the previous eight seasons with Colorado at hitter-friendly Coors Field and won the NL batting title in 2016 with a .348 average. He hit .276 last year with 15 homers and 62 RBIs, and he won his second straight Gold Glove and third overall.

New York was seeking infielders in the absence of shortstop Didi Gregorius, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery and is not expected back until summer. The Yankees signed former Colorado shortstop Troy Tulowitzki last week and said he will be their starting shortstop. LeMahieu likely will see time at second, third and possibly even first.

