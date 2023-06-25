Share
News
Local authorities are on the scene as heavy equipment is staged to begin removing the wreckage after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday.
Local authorities are on the scene as heavy equipment is staged to begin removing the wreckage after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday. (Matthew Brown / AP)

Authorities Begin Testing Waters as Scale of Chemical Train Crash Becomes Apparent

 By The Associated Press  June 25, 2023 at 11:30am
Share

Authorities on Sunday were testing the water quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where mangled train cars carrying hazardous materials remained after crashing into the waterway following a bridge collapse.

Seven cars carrying hot asphalt and molten sulfur fell into the rushing river Saturday morning near the town of Columbus, about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) west of Billings, Montana. The area is in a sparsely populated section of the Yellowstone River Valley, surrounded by ranch and farmland.

Water testing began Saturday and will continue as crews work to remove the cars, a spokesperson for train operator Montana Rail Link, Andy Garland, said in a statement Sunday. Montana Rail Link was working with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the federal Environmental Protection Agency on the cleanup, removal and restoration efforts, he said.

“Montana Rail Link remains committed to addressing any potential impacts to the area as a result of this incident,” he said.

The amount of cargo that spilled into the river and the danger it poses to those who rely on the river for drinking and irrigation is still not known, said David Samey, the head of Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services. Samey said the water testing was being done by the EPA and state regulators.

Trending:
One Dead, Others Wounded After Nightmare Roller Coaster Derailment

However, Garland said both hot asphalt and molten sulfur harden and solidify quickly when mixed with water and modeling suggests that the substances are not likely to move very far downstream.

Crews were still trying to figure out the best way to remove the cars since the crash was so extensive and there was a lot of damage to the cars, Samey said.

The Federal Railroad Administration was leading the investigation into the cause of the derailment but did not have any preliminary information about the probe to share, spokesperson Daniel Griffin said.

The bridge collapse also took out a fiber-optic cable providing internet service to many customers in the state, the high-speed provider Global Net said. It was still providing service on a backup route but some users do not have service or were experiencing very slow connections on Sunday, the company said in a recorded update on its phone line.

Will this derailment lead to a serious contamination?

Yellowstone saw record flooding in 2022 that caused extensive damage to Yellowstone National Park and adjacent towns in Montana. The river where the bridge collapsed flows away from Yellowstone National Park, which is about 110 miles (177 kilometers) southwest.

Robert Bea, a retired engineering professor at the University of California Berkeley who has analyzed the causes of hundreds of major disasters, said repeated years of heavy river flows provided a clue to the possible cause.

“The high water flow translates to high forces acting directly on the pier and, importantly, on the river bottom,” Bea said Saturday. “You can have erosion or scour that removes support from the foundation. High forces translate to a high likelihood of a structural or foundation failure that could act as a trigger to initiate the accident.”

An old highway bridge that paralleled the railroad bridge — together, they were called the Twin Bridges — was removed in 2021 after the Montana Department of Transportation determined it was in imminent danger of falling. The railroad bridge is inspected twice a year and the most recent inspection was performed in May, Garland said.

The Federal Railroad Administration will review the inspection reports to see if they complied with federal safety standards, Griffin said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Woman Allegedly Shot Her Uber Driver After Seeing Strange Road Signs
Authorities Begin Testing Waters as Scale of Chemical Train Crash Becomes Apparent
One Dead, Others Wounded After Nightmare Roller Coaster Derailment
US Bridge Collapses, Sends Freight Train Into the River Below
Train Carrying Hazardous Material Plunges into Yellowstone River - Mysterious Liquid Seen Leaking
See more...

Conversation