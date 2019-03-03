SECTIONS
Bad weather delays search for 2 climbers in Pakistan

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2019 at 7:43am
Modified March 3, 2019 at 7:47am
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani mountaineering official says military helicopters could not drop off four Spanish rescuers to search for a missing pair of European climbers because of heavy snowing.

Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, said Sunday that Spaniard Alex Txikon and his three colleagues, who agreed to help find the missing climbers at “Killer Mountain,” couldn’t reach the base at Nanga Parbat.

He said the search party will try again on Monday to find Italian Daniele Nardi and Briton Tom Ballard, whose mother died on K2 in 1995. They have been missing for almost a week.

In a tweet, Italian ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo said Txikon will attempt a search flight by drone if the weather improves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

