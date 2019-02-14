Barr has enough votes for confirmation as attorney general

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — William Barr has enough votes for Senate confirmation as attorney general, with voting still underway.

Barr, a veteran government official and lawyer, will lead the Justice Department as special counsel Robert Mueller investigates Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Barr previously served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993. He will succeed Jeff Sessions, who was pushed out by President Donald Trump last year. The president was angry with Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

As the country’s chief law enforcement officer, Barr will oversee the remaining work in Mueller’s investigation of potential coordination between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign.

Democrats largely voted against Barr. They said they were concerned about his non-committal stance on making Mueller’s report public.

