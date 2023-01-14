Parler Share
News
Flags of NATO members fly outside the NATO headquarters ahead of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel signing a joint declaration on NATO-EU Cooperation at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday.
Flags of NATO members fly outside the NATO headquarters ahead of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel signing a joint declaration on NATO-EU Cooperation at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday. (Olivier Matthys / AP)

Big Announcement Made on NATO Expansion

 By The Associated Press  January 14, 2023 at 8:46am
Parler Share

Sweden and Finland are unlikely to be able to join NATO before June, a senior Turkish official said Saturday.

The Nordic states applied to join the Western military alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but their membership must be approved by all 30 NATO states. Only Turkey and Hungary have yet to approve the deal, with Ankara linking accession to stricter counterterrorism measures.

“It really depends on how fast they move and how wide and deep they move on these issues,” said Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman and foreign policy adviser for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“What they’re telling us is the new laws will be fully effective and completed by June, but maybe there are some things they can do before,” Kalin said.

Turkey has demanded that Sweden and Finland tighten laws to rein in the activities of supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and a group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.

Trending:
Watch: KJP Gives Peter Doocy Death Stare When He Repeats Biden's Question to Trump

“In principle we would like to see them [Sweden and Finland] in NATO,” Kalin told foreign journalists in Istanbul. “What they say is that they need a little bit more time. We told them ‘You have to meet these conditions,’ meaning that they have to send a serious message to the PKK.”

Ankara recognizes the Swedish and Finnish commitment to changing anti-terror laws in accordance with an agreement signed between the three countries at last June’s NATO summit, he added.

“Stockholm is fully committed to implementing the agreement that was signed last year in Madrid, but the country needs six more months to write new laws that would allow the judicial system to implement the new definitions of terrorism.”

The timetable for presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey could also play a role, Kalin said. The polls are currently scheduled for June 18, but the timing of the Mecca pilgrimage and a religious holiday could see them brought forward a month. Any NATO deal must be ratified by parliament, which is likely to go into recess before the elections.

Should NATO support Ukraine?

Officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland will meet in Brussels in February, but Kalin warned that incidents, such as the hanging of an effigy of Erdogan in Stockholm on Wednesday, could have a negative impact on negotiations.

“We believe in this process, and we want to make progress, but if these incidents continue, it’s not going to look good on them, and it will certainly affect the process — it will slow down progress,” he said.

Kalin also spoke about the war in Ukraine and Turkey’s rapprochement with Syria.

He defended Ankara’s decision not to join Western sanctions on Russia, pointing to the grain deal and prisoner exchanges as successes for its role as an intermediary.

Such “localized moments of de-escalation” would help bring an end to the war. “If the goal [of sanctions] was to change Russian behavior and end the war, I don’t think that’s been achieved,” he said.

Related:
Plane Carrying 72 Crashes - This Is Country's Deadliest Airline Disaster in Three Decades

Referring to talks to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus, Kalin said the initial meeting between the neighbors’ defense ministers at the end of December could be extended, with foreign ministers possibly meeting in February.

“We will see how these meetings go, what kind of outcomes they produce and then, depending on that, we will talk about a possible meeting at the level of the president,” he said.

Erdogan has been a bitter critic of Syrian President Bashar Assad since the outbreak of the civil war 11 years ago and has thrown his support behind rebel groups fighting for Assad’s overthrow. The Turkish president, however, is under intense pressure at home to return Syrian refugees amid an economic crisis.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Plane Carrying 72 Crashes - This Is Country's Deadliest Airline Disaster in Three Decades
Man's Murder Conviction Vacated After 25 Years in Prison, Major Problem Found in 'Expert' Testimony
Big Announcement Made on NATO Expansion
Treasure Hunters Rushing to American River After Hearing What Miner Revealed
China's 'Zero-COVID' Policy Collapses as Country Admits the Grim Truth
See more...

Conversation