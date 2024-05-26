Share
News
Sports

Monaco GP Race Brought to a Halt After Devastating Multi-Car Crash

 By The Associated Press  May 26, 2024 at 6:44am
Share

MONACO (AP) — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won the restarted Monaco Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday for his first Formula 1 victory in nearly two years.

Leclerc was on pole for the third time in four years, but had previously never finished on the podium at his home race. His first win since Austria in July 2022 took his career tally to six, all with Ferrari.

“Tonight’s going to be a big night,” he told his team over the radio.

Championship leader Max Verstappen started and finished sixth for Red Bull, whose other driver Sergio Perez went out of the race after a big first-lap crash.

The crash also took out Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, and caused it to be interrupted by a red flag for 40 minutes. The drivers were not hurt.

Trending:
PGA Tour Golfer Dies a Day After Suddenly Withdrawing from Tournament

The race restarted on Lap 3 of 78 and the drivers pulled away cleanly but slowly, with Leclerc managing his tires on a track notoriously difficult for overtaking.

Leclerc finished about 8 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and 9 seconds clear of Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. in third.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was fourth and Mercedes driver George Russell held off Verstappen to take fifth place.

___

Are you a fan of racing?

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Monaco GP Race Brought to a Halt After Devastating Multi-Car Crash
State's Top Democrat Not Happy After Conservative University Regent Announces He Will Not Be Resigning
Walmart Makes Major Announcement on Credit Card Partnership - Here's What It Means for Shoppers
Amusement Park Fire Kills 27, Owner and Manager Detained
Don't Get Caught in a Bad Spot: Here's What's Open and Closed on Memorial Day
See more...

Conversation