Share
News
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson has been placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday in New York.
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson has been placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday in New York. (Frank Franklin II / AP)

Cameraman Hit with Brutal Fracture After Taking Powerful Pitch to the Head

 By The Associated Press  July 6, 2023 at 11:10am
Share

A cameraman hit in the head by an errant throw Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium has a broken eye socket and is home resting, the YES Network said in a statement Thursday.

Positioned right next to the New York Yankees’ dugout on the first-base side, Pete Stendel of YES Network was struck by a hurried throw from Baltimore Orioles rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who fired high to first as he tried to complete a double play in the fifth inning.

Stendel was taken to the hospital, and YES said late Wednesday he was conscious and undergoing tests. The network provided an update Thursday saying he has an orbital fracture and had been released.

“Every time that a ball goes over the first baseman or even a foul ball from the hitter, you don’t want to see it going towards a fan. It just happened to be in the wrong spot, and I hope he’s doing all right,” Henderson said following his team’s 6-3 victory. “My prayers go out to him. I’m just thankful for the guys that rushed over there to him to help him.”

The game was delayed about 17 minutes as the Yankees’ athletic training staff and medical personnel tended to Stendel in the camera well. Baltimore players came off the field and waited in their dugout as Yankees and Orioles, including Henderson, watched in obvious concern at a hushed ballpark.

Trending:
Former GOP Rep Turns on Party Again, Steps In to Help Hunter Biden in Big Way

Stendel was strapped onto a stretcher and carted off the field, raising and wagging two fingers to loud applause from the crowd of 36,022 as he was driven along the warning track behind home plate.

Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde also said it was a frightening scene that was “awful” to be a part of.

“He gave the peace sign coming off the field but that was tough to watch and hopefully he’s OK,” Hyde said.

After the game, Henderson was asked if he was shaken up.

Do you enjoy baseball?

“I’m doing pretty fine. Yeah, it sucks that happened to him, but it’s just trying to play the game hard. Sometimes that happens,” he said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Cameraman Hit with Brutal Fracture After Taking Powerful Pitch to the Head
OceanGate Suspends All Operations as Coast Guard Investigates Sub Implosion
George Soros' Open Society Foundations Switching to 'New Model' as Son Takes Over
Death Toll from Toxic Gas Leak Rises to 17
Russia and Saudi Arabia Make Shocking Simultaneous Announcement - We Could Soon See the Effect Here
See more...

Conversation