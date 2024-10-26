Share
News
Sports
NFL players seen during a professional game.
NFL players seen during a professional game.

Broncos Receiver 'Pretty Shaken Up' After Being Shot

 By The Associated Press  October 26, 2024 at 4:08am
Share

Denver coach Sean Payton said Broncos receiver Josh Reynolds is doing OK but “was pretty shaken up” after being shot last week.

“He’s fortunate,” Payton said. “Obviously the league and the local authorities are handling that. I’ve had a chance to talk with him. He was pretty shaken up, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Reynolds was at practice all week and working on a side field as he recovers from a broken finger he sustained in a game against Las Vegas earlier this month.

He needed surgery, which landed him on injured reserve, and that’s why Reynolds didn’t accompany the Broncos to New Orleans for their game on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Reynolds and another man where shot as they drove from a strip club in the early morning hours of Oct. 18, about the time his teammates were returning from their 33-10 win over the Saints on a Thursday night.

“First things first, I’m glad he’s OK,” cornerback Pat Surtain II said Friday after clearing the concussion protocol.

“Obviously wish him the best on his recovery because situations like that, just him being able to make it out of that situation is a blessing for him and for this organization. As a whole (team) and everybody involved in this organization, we’re glad he’s OK.”

Left tackle Garett Bolles, who has a locker next to Reynolds, said the team was shaken by the shooting and everyone was trying to support him.

“We could have lost a brother. That’s really what it is,” Bolles said. “You know, there’s not time or place for an altercation, especially in this day and age. … Someone trying to take another person’s life is just unacceptable.”

Do you watch football?

Denver police said they have arrested two men — Luis Mendoza, 35, and Burr Charlesworth, 42 — in connection with the shootings, which occurred around 3 a.m. along a stretch of Interstate 25 south of downtown.

The men were being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Police said they were trying to identify possible additional suspects and “therefore the arrest reports are sealed to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

NBC affiliate KUSA-TV in Denver said Reynolds was shot once in his left arm and once in the back of his head.

Reynolds is in his ninth NFL season and his first in Denver after signing a two-year, $9 million contract last offseason.

Related:
15-Year-Old Boy Charged in Massacre of Parents, 3 Siblings - Story Unravels After Escaped Sister Speaks

He’s played in five games with one start and has caught 12 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown.

He spent the prior three seasons with Detroit. He’s also played for the Titans and the Rams, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Texas A&M.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Broncos Receiver 'Pretty Shaken Up' After Being Shot
15-Year-Old Boy Charged in Massacre of Parents, 3 Siblings - Story Unravels After Escaped Sister Speaks
State's Highest Court May Decide If Elephants Are Persons Under the Law
First Day of Absentee Voting Overwhelms System in Battleground Wisconsin
McDonald's President Attempts to Quell Fears Amid Deadly Outbreak: 'We've Taken the Action to Protect the American Public'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation