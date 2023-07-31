Share
News
Hong Kong's skyline and harbor are pictured from Victoria Peak on Sept. 1, 2019.
Hong Kong's skyline and harbor are pictured from Victoria Peak on Sept. 1, 2019. (Jae C. Hong - File / AP)

Dead Whale Found in City Waters, Chilling Detail Reveals It Could Be Tourists' Fault

 By The Associated Press  July 31, 2023 at 7:24am
Share

The discovery of a whale carcass in Hong Kong waters on Monday has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with many comments blaming the mammal’s death on sightseers.

Many residents thought the dead mammal was the whale that has attracted groups of sightseers since it was first spotted in the city’s waters in mid-July.

Compass Chan, scientific officer of Ocean Park Conservation Foundation Hong Kong, didn’t confirm whether it was the same whale. But he said an initial check on the dead whale found a new wound on its back, in addition to two old wounds.

“It’s a pity,” Chan said at a media briefing. “If it really died, I think it’s a good chance to let everyone to think seriously how we should get along with other species in the nature.”

Its cause of death would have to be confirmed by a necropsy, he said.

Trending:
Comer Floored: DOJ Sends 'Troubling' Letter Days Before Devon Archer Is Set to Testify on Biden Business Dealings

After the carcass was found in the waters in Sai Kung — a district known for its hiking trails, beaches and islands — many residents took issue with the whale-watching activities seen over the past two weeks.

They accused the sightseers of causing the death of the whale because of their ignorance. Some reposted a Canto-pop song whose title translated as “Whale Eater” on their social media.

The foundation said in its previous statement that a crowd of people was spotted approaching the animal, believed to be a Bryde’s whale and to be around 23 feet long. It warned that human activities can cause stress and lead to life-threatening consequences, saying the whale already had propeller wounds.

The government said Friday night that the necropsy might take several days, and the results will serve as a reference for it to handle the emergence of whales in Hong Kong in the future.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Key Witness in Biden Family Business Scandal Appears Before Congress
Dead Whale Found in City Waters, Chilling Detail Reveals It Could Be Tourists' Fault
First Nuclear Reactor Built from Scratch Begins Operations in US, Now Powering Grid
Daredevil's Body Found on Random Patio, Police Think They Know Exactly What Happened
War Drums: African Nations Threaten Use of Force If Coup Fails to Reinstate President
See more...

Conversation