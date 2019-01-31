Defense lawyer: Government witnesses lied about El Chapo

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — A parade of cooperating witnesses who testified against Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman are habitual liars who even lied under oath on the witness stand, Guzman’s lawyer told jurors Thursday in closing arguments at a U.S. trial.

Prosecutors “expect you to ignore all the problems in their case,” attorney Jeffrey Lichtman said in federal court in Brooklyn. “They expect you to ignore the dishonesty of their witnesses.”

The cooperators, he added, “have lied to your faces.”

The argument followed one by a prosecutor Wednesday who told jurors that the evidence against Guzman at a trial that began in mid-November is overwhelming. The jury is expected to begin deliberating Monday.

In his closing, Lichtman singled out an allegation by a cooperator that Guzman had paid a $100 million bribe to a Mexican president to call off a manhunt. He argued that made no sense since authorities still arrested his client and sent him to the U.S. in 2017 to face drug-trafficking charges.

TRENDING: Democrats Begin To Jump Ship: Massive Influx of Dems Begin Showing Support for Border Wall

Guzman “pays the bribe and gets hunted down like an animal,” he said. “Is that logical?”

The lawyer said it would make more sense that the bribe was paid by another Sinaloa boss, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, since he’s never been arrested. The defense has sought to portray Zambada as the true leader of the cartel.

The bribe allegation was made by Alex Cifuentes, a Colombian trafficker who admitted on cross-examination that he had a history of lying to everyone around him, except when it came to his testimony about Guzman, Lichtman said.

“Who could believe that garbage?” the lawyer said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.