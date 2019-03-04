SECTIONS
Estonia faces complex coalition talks amid far-right gains

Kaja Kallas, leader of the Reform Party party gestures at her party headquarters after parliamentary elections in Tallinn, Estonia, early Monday, March 4, 2019. The rival Reform and Center parties, the two main political groupings since Estonia regained independence amid the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, shared an election goal of keeping EKRE from making inroads. (AP Photo/Raul Mee)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 2:49am
Modified March 4, 2019 at 2:58am
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The center-right party in Estonia that won the most votes in the Baltic country’s general election has vowed to exclude a far-right populist party from difficult coalition talks that lie ahead.

Preliminary results Monday showed that the opposition Reform Party received 28.8 percent of the vote, followed by Prime Minister Juri Ratas’ Center Party with 23.1 percent.

However, it wasn’t enough for the Reform Party to form a government alone and complex negotiations face the country’s political parties — especially since the anti-immigration Estonian Conservative People’s Party, known as EKRE, came in third with 17.8 percent.

The euroskeptic party, led by father and son Mart and Martin Helme, more than doubled its tally compared to the 2015 election, when it garnered 8.1 percent of the vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

