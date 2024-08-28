Share
The Five Biggest Mistakes People Make When Buying a Car

 By The Associated Press  August 28, 2024 at 4:25am
Car buyers have more tools than ever to get the right vehicle at the right price. Still, mistakes can happen quite easily. Often, car buyers get blinded by emotion or rushed timing. Edmunds’ experts reveal the five biggest mistakes car shoppers often make and offer tips to avoid them.

Trading in a Vehicle with Negative Equity

Being upside down on a trade-in vehicle is occurring with increasing frequency. According to a recent Edmunds report, nearly one in four consumers who financed a new vehicle purchase with a trade-in during the second quarter of 2024 were underwater on their prior car loan.

“Upside down,” “underwater” and “negative equity” are interchangeable terms for a bad situation: All three mean that the car owner owes more on the loan than the vehicle is worth. Not only has the number of upside-down trade-ins grown since 2022, but so has the amount owed on those loans.

If, for example, you are $5,000 upside down on your current vehicle and decide to trade in this car and buy a new one, you will have to pay the price of the new car plus the $5,000 you owe on the current car. Your monthly payments will be much higher because you are rolling over what you owe on your old car to the loan on your new one.

Rushing Into a Vehicle Purchase

There can be legitimate reasons to expedite a vehicle purchase. Perhaps your vehicle was totaled in an accident, or maybe it broke down and it is not worth paying to fix. Either way, you will need a new car right away. But many shoppers do not think about doing valuable research beforehand.

There will be new and unfamiliar automotive features and technologies worth knowing about, especially if it has been a while since you bought a new car. If you take your time, you will also be able to get several quotes before you commit to a deal and have time for a vehicle inspection if it is a used car.

Even if you need to replace your car quickly, it is often better to find alternative transportation while you research a new vehicle purchase. Renting a car for a few days might cost a few hundred dollars, but that is better than picking the wrong vehicle or getting suckered into a bad deal.

Going to Only One Dealership

This mistake is often made by shoppers rushing to find a new vehicle. Be sure you give yourself time to make wise choices when you need a car quickly. Most price research can be done online or on your phone without leaving home. Avoid walking into a dealership and making a purchase decision without looking elsewhere.

Getting Confused Over Dealership Pricing

Some shoppers will be overwhelmed by a salesperson throwing around lots of numbers including the asking price, trade-in value for your car, cash down and monthly payment. Though there are fewer dealers practicing confusion tactics than there used to be, it is good to be prepared to combat them should they arise.

To start, do your research to determine the market value of the vehicle you want to buy before you begin to negotiate. This figure will serve as the backbone of your strategy and give you a reference point. From here, it is best to keep it simple and focus on two numbers: the out-the-door price of the car — that is the sales price plus fees like tax and license — and your trade-in value.

Edmunds Says

Taking a little more time to consider all the options and thinking carefully about the terms of a car deal may save you thousands. It is time — and money — well spent.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Conversation