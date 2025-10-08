Former FBI Director James Comey Enters Plea, Gets Trial Date in First Court Appearance

Former FBI Director James Comey pleaded not guilty Wednesday to allegations that he lied to Congress five years ago and obstructed a criminal proceeding.

A trial date of Jan. 5, 2026 was set by U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff.

Comey entered the not guilty plea through his lawyer at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia. The plea kick-starts a process of legal wrangling in which defense lawyers will almost certainly move to get the indictment dismissed before trial, possibly by arguing the case amounts to a selective or vindictive prosecution.

The two-count indictment alleges that Comey made a false statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 30, 2020, by denying he had authorized an associate to serve as an anonymous source to the news media and that he obstructed a congressional proceeding.

Comey has denied any wrongdoing and has said he was looking forward to a trial.

The judge randomly assigned to the case, Michael Nachmanoff, was nominated to the bench by President Joe Biden’s administration and is a former chief federal defender.

Besides Comey, the Justice Department is also investigating New York Attorney General Letitia James and Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California.

Several Comey family members arrived in court Wednesday morning ahead of the arraignment, including his daughter Maurene, who was fired by the Justice Department earlier this year from her position as a federal prosecutor in Manhattan, as well as Troy Edwards Jr., a son-in-law of Comey’s who minutes after Comey was indicted resigned his job as a prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia — the same office that filed the charges.

