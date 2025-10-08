Share
News
Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify under subpoena behind closed doors before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 7, 2018.
Breaking
Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify under subpoena behind closed doors before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 7, 2018. (J. Scott Applewhite - File / AP)

Former FBI Director James Comey Enters Plea, Gets Trial Date in First Court Appearance

 By The Associated Press  October 8, 2025 at 4:17am
Share

Former FBI Director James Comey pleaded not guilty Wednesday to allegations that he lied to Congress five years ago and obstructed a criminal proceeding.

A trial date of Jan. 5, 2026 was set by U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff.

Comey entered the not guilty plea through his lawyer at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia. The plea kick-starts a process of legal wrangling in which defense lawyers will almost certainly move to get the indictment dismissed before trial, possibly by arguing the case amounts to a selective or vindictive prosecution.

The two-count indictment alleges that Comey made a false statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 30, 2020, by denying he had authorized an associate to serve as an anonymous source to the news media and that he obstructed a congressional proceeding.

Comey has denied any wrongdoing and has said he was looking forward to a trial.

The judge randomly assigned to the case, Michael Nachmanoff, was nominated to the bench by President Joe Biden’s administration and is a former chief federal defender.

Besides Comey, the Justice Department is also investigating New York Attorney General Letitia James and Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California.

Several Comey family members arrived in court Wednesday morning ahead of the arraignment, including his daughter Maurene, who was fired by the Justice Department earlier this year from her position as a federal prosecutor in Manhattan, as well as Troy Edwards Jr., a son-in-law of Comey’s who minutes after Comey was indicted resigned his job as a prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia — the same office that filed the charges.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Former FBI Director James Comey Enters Plea, Gets Trial Date in First Court Appearance
Watch: Aaron Judge's 'Amazing Swing' Helps Yankees Stave Off Elimination After Going Down 6-1
Disgraced Former FBI Director James Comey to Make First Court Appearance in DOJ Case
Fans Furious After LeBron James' 'Decision of All Decisions' Turns Out To Be an Ad
Drivers Use 'Every Ounce' of Strength to Rescue Woman After Medical Helicopter Crashes on Highway
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation