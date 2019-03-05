SECTIONS
General: No F-35 jet sale to Turkey if it buys Russia system

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 9:31am
Modified March 5, 2019 at 9:46am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. commander for Europe says he would recommend the United States not sell its high-tech F-35 fighter jet to Turkey, if Ankara moves ahead with plans to buy a Russian missile defense system.

Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, head of U.S. European Command, says Turkey should reconsider its plan to buy the S-400 from Russia this year or forfeit other future American military aircraft and systems. He says the S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system would be a threat to the F-35.

Scaparrotti says U.S. officials are currently in Turkey explaining the consequences of the S-400 purchase.

The State Department in December approved the sale of a $3.5 billion Patriot missile defense system to Turkey. The F-35 delivery to Turkey has been delayed as negotiations about the S-400 continue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







