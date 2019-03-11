SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Gillibrand stands by handling of aide’s sex misconduct claim

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 1:55pm
Modified March 11, 2019 at 2:01pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential contender Kirsten Gillibrand is standing by her Senate office’s response to a former staffer who resigned over the handling of her sexual harassment claims.

Politico reported Sunday that the female staffer alleged that one of Gillibrand’s closest aides made repeated unwelcome advances toward her and then retaliated after she reported him. The aide lost his expected promotion but not his job. Gillibrand’s office concluded the woman’s allegations “did not meet the standard of sexual harassment.”

The New York senator, who has been a forceful public advocate for victims of sexual misconduct, said Monday that it’s important to believe women who make allegations so that “serious investigations can actually take place, we can learn the facts, and there can be appropriate accountability.”

Gillibrand says, “That’s exactly what happened at every step of this case last year.”

The aide was fired after Politico presented the office with additional allegations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







UN chief warns of ‘relentless’ pushback on women’s rights
2 senators ask judiciary chairman to delay nominee’s hearing
Senators seek briefing on journalist, activist surveillance
Trump budget previews campaign agenda of reruns
New Mexico: Military needs to do more to clean up jet fuel
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×