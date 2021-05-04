Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and six other people will receive Profile in Courage awards next month for their actions during the coronavirus pandemic, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced Tuesday.

The recipients, who also include a grocery store owner, a delivery driver, a nurse and an activist, were selected from among thousands of nominations submitted by people around the country, the foundation said in a statement.

“Today’s honorees put their own lives at risk to keep others safe. They inspire us all with their courage and give new meaning to President Kennedy’s legacy of public service,” said Caroline Kennedy, the late president’s daughter and honorary president of the foundation.

The award is named after Kennedy’s 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Profiles in Courage,” about eight U.S. senators who risked their careers by embracing unpopular positions.

The seven recipients of the courage award will be honored along with Sen. Mitt Romney during a virtual ceremony that will be aired on May 26.

The Utah Republican is receiving an award for being the only Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial.

Whitmer faced intense backlash over her pandemic restrictions, including an alleged plot to kidnap her. Thirteen people, who authorities say were motivated in part by resentment over the severe restrictions, have been charged in connection to the plot.

The other recipients are:

Dr. Amy Acton, former director of the Ohio Department of Health, who helped make the state one of the first to close schools.

Burnell Cotlon, the owner of Burnell’s Market in New Orleans, who allowed dozens of customers who lost their jobs to take groceries on credit.

Fred Freeman, a Hanover, Massachusetts, fire captain and registered nurse who helped establish a program to deliver COVID-19 testing and other health services to residents who could not leave their homes.

Antonio Greene, an Amazon delivery driver in Charleston, South Carolina, who noticed a sign on the door of a customer’s home which alerted visitors that he was undergoing chemotherapy. Greene brought the man flowers and a message of support.

Lauren Leander, an Arizona ICU nurse who cares for COVID-19 patients, who stood with three colleagues in support of stay-at-home orders in front of hundreds of protesters.

Darrell R. Marks, an academic advisor in Flagstaff, Arizona, who coordinated deliveries of food and supplies to Navajo and Hopi families.

