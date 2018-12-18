SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Greek lawmakers to vote on new budget _ with more austerity

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 file photo a super blue blood moon rises behind the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the Acropolis of Athens, Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

By AP Reports
at 9:42am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek lawmakers are debating the heavily-indebted country’s draft budget for 2019, the first since Greece exited an eight-year bailout program.

The budget due to be voted on midnight Tuesday is still heavy on austerity measures to ensure the country registers a hefty budget surplus, in compliance with a debt relief deal with international creditors.

The budget submitted by the left-led government foresees Greece’s battered economy will grow by 2.1 percent in 2018 and 2.5 percent in 2019. The debt load is set to decline from 180.4 percent of output this year to 167.8 percent next year.

Greece depended on bailout loans from 2010 until August 2018, and imposed crippling cutbacks to secure the money. Its finances are still subject to creditor scrutiny, albeit less intensely than before.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.