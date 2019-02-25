SECTIONS
High winds topple trees, take out power across the East

Drew Mitchell, an employee of Falling Timber Landscaping of Saxonburg, Pa., removed branches from a tree the fell on the roof of the home of Joe and Alise Zylinski Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Natrona Heights, Pa. Mr. Zylinski said work was done on the roof on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Nate Guidry/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 3:33am
Modified February 25, 2019 at 4:52am
Thousands of people are without power in parts of the country’s eastern half as high winds persist into their second day.

Toppled trees and fallen branches took out power lines across the region Sunday and into Monday as winds gusted to 60 mph or higher.

A wind speed of 74 mph — hurricane strength — was reported in Tucker County, West Virginia, on Sunday night. A speed of 61 mph was recorded at the Pittsburgh airport.

In Sandusky, Ohio, a motorist captured video of a tractor-trailer flipping over on a bridge . In New York City, sidewalk food carts rocked precariously in the gusts early Monday.

Wind advisories and warnings are in effect through Monday in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

