Share
News
Sports

America Notches Another Gold in Photo-Finish Heart-Stopper

 By The Associated Press and    August 10, 2024 at 10:50am
Share

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — America’s Masai Russell won a photo finish Saturday in the women’s 100-meter hurdles where the biggest cheer came for Cyrena Samba-Mayela, whose silver medal marks the first of any color for France at the Olympic track meet.

In a close-as-can-be race down the straightaway, Russell finished in 12.33 seconds, but had to wait another 15 seconds to learn she had beaten the Frenchwoman by .01.

Defending champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who competes for Puerto Rico, was another .02 back for bronze.

No cheers were louder than those for Samba-Mayela, who broke a shutout for the host country on the last day of action at the Stade de France.

The stadium has been packed all nine nights, cheering for sports stars from the United States, Kenya, Norway and all corners of the globe.

Trending:
Olympics Pres: We Would Screen Out Men if Science Could Tell Men and Women Apart

Still, the biggest cheer for a French athlete up to this point came for a swimmer, Léon Marchand, who won a gold medal in the pool on the opening night of the track meet, prompting race officials to ask for quiet while a crowd watching on tablets and phones went crazy.

Now, Samba-Mayela gave them a moment to cheer for someone in person.

It’s a nice break for a country with a rich track tradition, producing Olympic champions such as Marie-José Pérec and Renaud Lavillenie.

Even with this medal, France remains without an Olympic gold on the track since Lavillenie won the pole vault in 2012.

Was Paris the wrong choice to host the this year's summer games?

Wanyonyi of Kenya wins men’s 800 in another race decided by .01 second

In a speedy men’s 800 Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi beat Canada’s Marco Arop by .01 seconds in a photo finish, finishing in 1:41.19, only .28 off the world record.

American Bryce Hoppel’s national record of 1:41.67 was only good for fourth.

Ingebrigtsen gets a win, this one in the 5,000

Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the 5,000 meters in a relatively drama-free race after much-hyped 1,500 four nights earlier against Britain’s Josh Kerr turned into a disappointing fourth -place finish.

Related:
New Timeline of How the School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Unfolded, According to a Federal Report

Ingebrigtsen won in 13 minutes, 13.66 seconds to add this title to wins at the last two world championships.

Kenya’s Ronald Kwemoi finished second and Grant Fisher of the U.S. finished third.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




New Timeline of How the School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Unfolded, According to a Federal Report
America Notches Another Gold in Photo-Finish Heart-Stopper
Kamala Harris' VP Pick Has Leaked
Simone Biles Suffers Costly Balance Beam Fall, Misses Out on Medal
Sept. 11 Families Cheer Restoration of Death Penalty Option After Biden Admin Tried to Give Prison Time to Terror Mastermind
See more...




California Taxpayers Foot Six-Figure Bill For Gov. Newsom's Celebrity Photographer
New Timeline of How the School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Unfolded, According to a Federal Report
America Notches Another Gold in Photo-Finish Heart-Stopper
Olympics Pres: We Would Screen Out Men if Science Could Tell Men and Women Apart
UK Police Commish Threatens to 'Come After' Even US Citizens Like Elon Musk for Exercising Free Speech
See more...

Conversation