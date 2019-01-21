Israel says Iranian military targets hit in Syria; 11 dead

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says the Iranian targets that its jets struck in Syria include munition storage facilities, an intelligence site and a military training camp.

The unusual announcement appears to mark an end to Israel’s years-long policy on ambiguity regarding activities in neighboring Syria. The military says the strikes come in response to a surface-to-surface rocket that Iranian forces fired toward Israel.

Israel recently acknowledged carrying out hundreds of strikes in Syria in recent years. It previously refrained from commenting for fear of triggering a reaction and being drawn into the deadly fighting in neighboring Syria’s civil war.

Even so, Monday’s announcement went a step further reporting the strike in real time and detailing the targets.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 11 were killed in the strikes.

