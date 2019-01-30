‘It’s too cold!’ Mr. Hot Dog says no school in South Dakota

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PARKER, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota school district is using a talking hot dog to announce closures due to the extreme cold .

In a video posted to the Parker School District’s Facebook page, Mr. Hot Dog says: “I’m a hot dog! I need some heat! I’m not a cold dog! … You cannot have school! It’s too cold outside.”

Mr. Hot Dog — complete with eyes, teeth, a bun and mustard — says he spoke with Superintendent Donavan DeBoer and that school will be closed Wednesday. Mr. Hot Dog suggested students can instead watch Netflix or bake a cake, but “No Fortnite !”

DeBoer told the Argus Leader that he created the video using Snapchat.

