Janet Jackson to launch Las Vegas residency in May

FILE - In this July 8, 2018 file photo, Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Jackson announced Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, that she’s launching a residency in Sin City later this year. Jackson announced 15 shows in May, July and August at the Park Theater at Park MGM resort.. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 12:11pm
Modified February 26, 2019 at 12:14pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Janet Jackson is heading to Las Vegas.

The pop icon announced Tuesday that she’s launching a residency in Sin City later this year. Jackson will have 15 shows in May, July and August at the Park Theater at Park MGM resort.

Tickets for the residency, called Metamorphosis, go on sale Saturday.

Jackson, 52, joins a long list of singers who have had residencies in Vegas, including Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, the Backstreet Boys and Mariah Carey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

