At Least 8 Immigrants Drown After Boat Overturns

 By The Associated Press  August 22, 2024 at 6:46am
At least eight people drowned after a boat carrying migrants overturned while crossing the Drina River from Serbia to Bosnia, officials in the two Balkan countries said Thursday.

Serbian police received a call around 5 a.m. from their counterparts in Bosnia and a citizen who reported the accident, said Interior Minister Ivica Dacic.

Dacic said that 18 migrants, including three children, managed to cross into Bosnia, out of 25 people who were in the boat when it overturned.

“Police and rescuers are continuing a further search of the Drina River and the surrounding terrain,” said Dacic in a statement.

Dacic said that out of 18 migrants who made it to shore, 16 are from Syria and two are from Egypt. That includes 10 minors.

Bosnian emergency official Boris Trninic said earlier there were about 30 people in the boat, 15 of whom reached safety.

It was not immediately possible to confirm the exact number of people on the boat.

Migrants using the so-called Balkan land route in their efforts to reach Western Europe come to Serbia from Bulgaria or North Macedonia before moving on to Hungary, Croatia or Bosnia.

To reach wealthy European countries, people fleeing wars and poverty often turn to people smugglers to take them across borders without authorization.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Conversation