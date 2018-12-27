Man held after using front-end loader to make get-away

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Police have arrested a 42-year-old Anchorage man suspected of stealing a front-end loader and using it as his get-away vehicle after a burglary.

Police say Brian Petross was held Wednesday on suspicion of vehicle theft, burglary, theft, reckless driving and criminal mischief. Online court documents do not list his attorney.

A person walking a dog Wednesday morning reported a broken door at a west-side hair salon.

Officers determined someone drove a front-end loader to the salon, picked up a frozen planter, smashed the front door window, entered the business and stole numerous items.

While responding to another burglary, officers spotted the front-end loader and conducted a traffic stop.

They arrested Petross and determined he had stolen the heavy equipment Saturday from a secured lot on the city’s east side.

