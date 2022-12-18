Parler Share
Paramedics carry a person on a stretcher on the Bay of Plenty Beach in Durban, South Africa on December 17, 2022.
Paramedics carry a person on a stretcher on the Bay of Plenty Beach in Durban, South Africa on December 17, 2022. (AP Photo)

Beach Closed After Freak Accident Kills Three

 By The Associated Press  December 18, 2022 at 9:00am
South Africa’s coastal city of Durban has closed its North Beach after three people died when they were hit by a large wave, emergency officials said on Sunday.

The Emergency Medical Services “responded to reports of a freak wave that swept a group of beachgoers against the pier causing multiple injuries,” an EMS spokesperson said. “Unfortunately three people, including a teenager, were declared deceased at the scene.”

At least 17 people were also taken to various medical facilities for treatment after being injured by the wave, the EMS spokesperson added.

More than 35 lifeguards participated in rescue efforts, attending to more than 100 people affected by the massive wave, according to the municipality.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, the municipality said.

It has been a bizarre few months as far as beach-related incidents across the globe go.

In August, a woman died after being impaled by an umbrella.

In September, three children were found dead on a Coney Island beach.

Also in September, three beaches in Hawaii were all closed after a woman was attacked by a shark.

That’s to say nothing of the countless “normal” incidents that take place at beaches, such as shark attacks and incidents with other odd fauna.

Durban is usually a hive of activity around the holiday season, attracting local and international tourists to its beaches.

This year’s festive season is expected to attract many travelers eager to return to the beaches after the years when COVID-19 lockdowns and precautions reduced tourism in Durban.

The port city on South Africa’s eastern Indian Ocean coast has been gradually reopening its beaches after some were closed due to high levels of E. coli following devastating floods in parts of the KwaZulu-Natal province earlier this year.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Conversation