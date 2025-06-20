MLB Player Rushed to Hospital After Scary Foul Ball Incident

Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was carted off the field in a frightening scene and taken to a hospital after getting struck in the face by a foul ball lined into the Tampa Bay dugout Thursday night.

Bigge was placed on a backboard and gave a thumbs up before being driven by ambulance to a nearby hospital for tests. He never lost consciousness and was able to converse with first responders, Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

In the top of the seventh inning, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman sharply pulled a pitch into the Tampa Bay dugout on the first base side and the ball hit Bigge, a 27-year-old right-hander currently on the injured list.

jesus man that was ugly. view from the stands from fans in front of me. hope he’s okay. took a pretty nasty fall afterwards too. stretchers out. #rays pic.twitter.com/Tg7dXoKNZl — tristan (@elyankeelover) June 20, 2025

Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived to attend to Bigge. After several quiet minutes, as visibly concerned Rays players knelt on the field, Bigge was loaded onto a stretcher and carted off.

After the game, Cash said Bigge was struck in the face. The ball left Rutschman’s bat at 105 mph, according to Statcast.

Horrible scene in Tampa, as Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was hit in the face by a 105 mph foul ball while in the dugout. He was stretchered off the field and gave a thumbs up as he exited. Kevin Brown on the Orioles TV call for MASN. #MLB pic.twitter.com/FtkaA52oaC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 20, 2025

Bigge, on the 15-day injured list with a lat strain, received a standing ovation from the Steinbrenner Field crowd as he was loaded onto a cart. The game resumed after an eight-minute delay, and Baltimore held on for a 4-1 victory.

