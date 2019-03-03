SECTIONS
Olympic champ Kim says she’ll need surgery for broken ankle

Chloe Kim celebrates after her run during the Women's Halfpipe Finals during the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships Saturday, March 2, in Vail, Colo. Kim took second. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2019 at 12:33pm
Modified March 3, 2019 at 12:37pm
VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Olympic champion Chloe Kim says she’ll need surgery after breaking her ankle at the Burton U.S. Open this weekend.

Kim got off her snowboard gingerly following her first run in Saturday’s halfpipe final, but she finished all three rounds of the contest.

Later, she said on Twitter that she had broken the ankle and would need surgery that will force her to miss a contest at Mammoth Mountain next week.

Kim finished second to Maddie Mastro, who became the first woman to land a double crippler — a double backflip above the halfpipe — in competition.

The victory snapped Kim’s eight-contest winning streak. The 18-year-old, who won the gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics last year, will enroll at Princeton in the fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

