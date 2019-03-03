Olympic champ Kim says she’ll need surgery for broken ankle

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Olympic champion Chloe Kim says she’ll need surgery after breaking her ankle at the Burton U.S. Open this weekend.

Kim got off her snowboard gingerly following her first run in Saturday’s halfpipe final, but she finished all three rounds of the contest.

Later, she said on Twitter that she had broken the ankle and would need surgery that will force her to miss a contest at Mammoth Mountain next week.

Kim finished second to Maddie Mastro, who became the first woman to land a double crippler — a double backflip above the halfpipe — in competition.

The victory snapped Kim’s eight-contest winning streak. The 18-year-old, who won the gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics last year, will enroll at Princeton in the fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

