Pakistan says bomb attack kills 6 troops in Baluchistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says a roadside bomb targeting security forces has killed six troops and wounded several others in the town of Buleda in Baluchistan province.

In a statement Friday, the military says it also killed four “terrorists” after coming under attack during a raid on a militant hideout in the southwestern province. It provided no further details and did not identify the slain.

Ethnic separatists have been waging a low-level insurgency in Baluchistan, where Pakistani and foreign militants also carry out attacks against security forces.

Although Pakistan’s government claims it has quelled the Baluch separatists’ insurgency, violence has persisted in the province.

