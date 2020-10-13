Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Police Shed Light on Violent Altercation Behind Fatal Protest Shooting

Protesters burn a police flag in front of law enforcement officers during dueling rallies between right- and left-wing groups on Oct. 10, 2020, in Denver.Helen H. Richardson / The Denver Post via APProtesters burn a police flag in front of law enforcement officers during dueling rallies between right- and left-wing groups on Oct. 10, 2020, in Denver. (Helen H. Richardson / The Denver Post via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published October 13, 2020 at 1:32pm
P Share Print

A man fatally shot by a security guard after opposing weekend protests argued with another man before getting involved in an altercation with the guard, police said in a court document released Tuesday.

According to the arrest affidavit, Lee Keltner, 49, got into a verbal dispute with a 27-year-old man in which both “yelled and postured,” leading others to believe the dispute was going to turn violent on Saturday.

Thirty-year-old Matthew Dolloff and a 25-year-old person engaged in an altercation with Keltner as he was still arguing with the 27-year-old man.

Keltner slapped Dolloff on the head and Dolloff pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and shot Keltner as Keltner discharged pepper spray at him, the document said.

The names of the people mentioned in the affidavit besides Dolloff and Keltner were redacted.

TRENDING: Joe Biden Slurs His Way Through Opening Remarks: 'Because Uh, by Cause It's Ellen General Motors'

A lawyer for Dolloff’s family, Doug Richards, said on Monday that Dolloff opened fire because he saw Keltner reach into his pocket and he feared for his safety.

Police have said that two guns were found at the scene.

Dolloff has been jailed for investigation of first-degree murder but he has not been charged.

KUSA said it has hired private security guards for months to accompany its journalists at protests and that Dolloff was hired through the Pinkerton security company.

Do you think this security guard is guilty of first-degree murder?

Pinkerton in a statement on Monday said Dolloff was a contracted agent and not an employee and that the company “is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in their investigation of this matter.”

Denver officials have said Dolloff did not have a license to work as a security guard in the city and were investigating how he was allowed to work.

In a statement on Monday, the city attorney’s office said Dolloff, Pinkerton and KUSA and other entities that hired or deployed Dolloff could also face civil or criminal action.

Dolloff had a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Colorado issued by his local sheriff’s office but it was suspended Monday because of the allegations he faces, Elbert County Sheriff Tim Norton said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Police Shed Light on Violent Altercation Behind Fatal Protest Shooting
McConnell Announces Senate's First Order of Business: Another Vote on Dem-Filibustered COVID Aid
Court Revives Texas Mail-In Ballot Safety Measure Targeted by Dems
Michelle Obama Teams Up with LeBron James for Political Push
John McCain's Surviving Family Gets Tragic News
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×