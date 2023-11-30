Share
News

FBI Agent Carjacked in Washington, DC, Investigators Ask Public for Help

 By The Associated Press  November 30, 2023 at 12:50pm
Share

Police are searching for two people on Thursday after an FBI agent was carjacked earlier this week in Washington D.C., as the nation’s capital copes with a spike in carjackings.

Investigators are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the pair accused of stealing the FBI vehicle at gunpoint as the agent exited the car Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. They then drove off in the vehicle.

It was found less than an hour later, about a mile from the site of the theft. The bureau’s Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department’s carjacking task force are investigating.

Carjackings in the nation’s capital have more than doubled this year, and recent victims include a diplomat from the United Arab Emirates and Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas. He was carjacked near the Capitol in October by three armed assailants.

Earlier this month, Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle. No one was struck.

Trending:
Elizabeth Warren Now Coming for Your Sandwiches: 'Today's Left Is Out of Control'

Violent crime in Washington has also been on the rise this year, up more than 40 percent compared with last year.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




FBI Agent Carjacked in Washington, DC, Investigators Ask Public for Help
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger Dies at Age 100
GOP Holding Biden's Overseas Aid as Bargaining Chip in Order to Get Massive Victory on Immigration
'Blind Side' Family Makes Concession to Michael Oher Amid Legal Battle
Consumer Reports Finds Electric Vehicles Are Significantly Less Reliable Than Gas Vehicles
See more...

Conversation