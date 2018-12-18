Rangers introduce Lynn, finalize $30M, 3-year deal

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Free agent right-hander Lance Lynn has finalized a $30 million, three-year contract with the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers introduced Lynn on Tuesday, completing a deal that was reached during the winter meetings subject to a successful physical.

Lynn’s deal includes a $4 million signing bonus, of which $3 million is payable next year and $1 million for 2020. He has salaries of $8 million in 2019, $10 million in 2020 and $8 million in 2021.

The right-hander joins a rotation with returning Mike Minor and two veterans coming off Tommy John surgery, Edinson Volquez and Drew Smyly.

Lynn has an 82-57 record with a 3.57 ERA in 214 games with St. Louis, Minnesota and the New York Yankees since 2011. He split last season with the Twins and Yankees.

